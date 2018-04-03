Community Discussions Scheduled For I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

There are several community meetings scheduled to talk about the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project. This is the project that will select a route and build a new bridge linking Evansville and Henderson.

The group spear-heading the process will select a route and build a new bridge linking Evansville and Henderson. They will also talk about preliminary plans, and tolling for the crossing.

There are three routes that are being considered for this project: West Corridor I, West Corridor II, and Central Corridor I. The group says the bridge will have an electronic tolling mechanism.

Tonight’s meeting will be at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it to tonight’s discussion, there are several other meetings planned throughout the month.

Here are the dates, times, and places for the upcoming events:

Henderson Public Library, 101 S. Main Street – April 11th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Bank Library Branch, 120 S. Red Bank Road, Evansville – April 17th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gathering Place Senior Center, 1817 N. Elm St., Henderson – April 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McCollough Library Branch, 5115 Washington Ave., Evansville – April 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

