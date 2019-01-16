Community Discusses SR 261 Intersection Safety

A Tri-State community is hoping to improve traffic safety in their area. The Indiana Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting about the State Road 261 and Fruitwood Lane intersection in Newburgh.

The purpose of the meeting was to hear feedback from drivers to find the best way to allow right in and right out access only and restricting turning in that area.

President of Donut Bank Chris Kempf says, “We are concerned about the intersection as well. We want that to be a safe area for our customers coming in and out of the bakery but to completely take access from anyone coming from Castle High School and beyond that’s gonna be a hardship that I don’t know that we will be able to overcome.”

People say they’re hoping to find some sort of compromise.

Team members were on hand tonight to answer any questions.

