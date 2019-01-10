Community Discusses Drag Queen Story Hour

The controversial Drag Queen Story Hour is set to come to the tri-state but some people are up in arms about it. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Board of Trustees came together to hear what the community had to say, and the meeting drew a large crowd.

At the meeting, many people had the chance to support their views. People against the event say they don’t think this should be done with their tax dollars even though Evansville’s logo “E is For Everyone” is often touted by community leaders.

Those opposed to Drag Queen Story Hour say they fear the event could potentially harm children, “We don’t know what that potential is because there’s really no understanding of what that potential is over a long period of time. Now if a child is influenced in one moral perspective or another, that should be up to the parents and it should not be up to a publicly funded library,” says Steve Ary.

Others think the library should host Drag Queen Story Hour to cater to all families.

“The goal of the library is to reach out to as many diverse people as possible, you know, whether you are democrat, republican, conservative, liberal, drag queen, not drag queen. You know they are trying to reach everybody and I think they are doing a good job with that,” says Wally Paynter.

