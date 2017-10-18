Join Heidi Garza, Courtney Johnson, Ben Shoulders, Ben Trockman and Amy Word-Smith for Community, Culture, and Cocktails!

The purpose is to bring more engaging millennial events to our community, with the goal of eventually using the funds raised for different projects within our city!

Save the date for the first one, “Fun, Cocktails and Tricycle Races” (yes, you read that right, adult sized tricycles!!!!!) at Lamasco Bar and Grill!

Nov. 2nd 5:30pm

