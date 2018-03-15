Home Indiana Evansville Community Connect Offers Free Services To Those In Need March 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Eighty local vendors gathered at the Old National Events Plaza to help prevent homelessness. The 10th annual Community Connect event provides those who are homeless or nearly homeless with free on-site services in various areas, including employment, finance, education, and legal advice.

Free hair cuts, lunch, and childcare were also available for those obtaining the services.

This event allows people to obtain services that would normally only be available in offices or online.

“It is very difficult to navigate all the services that you need, and it’s even harder if you don’t have childcare, you can’t get off work, you have to use public transportation,” Ashley Johnson said, “So we wanted to bring everybody in town who helps people to one place so that in 2 hours or 3 hours you can accomplish what you could normally do in 3 weeks.”

Last year, more than 900 people received help from this event.

