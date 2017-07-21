44News | Evansville, IN

In the Community: Community Outreach Day in Evansville

In the Community: Community Outreach Day in Evansville

July 21st, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Pastor William Simmons, Sr. and Assistant Pastor Timothy Simmons, Sr. for the first annual Community Outreach Day in Evansville.

Progressive Holy Temple Church is behind the effort. Pastor William and Timothy say they just want to give back to the neighborhood and serve the community.

Community Outreach Day Saturday, July 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Progressive Holy Temple on Pollack Avenue. This event is free and open to the public.

There will be free food, free clothes, gas cards, prayer, music, an information station, small petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, and food pantry giveaways.

For more information, call Pastor Tim at 812-589-3434.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.