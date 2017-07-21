In the Community: Community Outreach Day in Evansville

44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Pastor William Simmons, Sr. and Assistant Pastor Timothy Simmons, Sr. for the first annual Community Outreach Day in Evansville.

Progressive Holy Temple Church is behind the effort. Pastor William and Timothy say they just want to give back to the neighborhood and serve the community.

Community Outreach Day Saturday, July 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Progressive Holy Temple on Pollack Avenue. This event is free and open to the public.

There will be free food, free clothes, gas cards, prayer, music, an information station, small petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, and food pantry giveaways.

For more information, call Pastor Tim at 812-589-3434.

Comments

comments