44News | Evansville, IN

In the Community: Community One Restoration Run

In the Community: Community One Restoration Run

April 4th, 2018 44News This Morning

Facebook Twitter

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the upcoming Community One Restoration Run.

It is taking place on Saturday April 14th.

A timed 5K/10K event raises awareness and resources for housing restoration and neighborhood revitalization efforts in Evansville. This year’s presenting sponsor is First Bank.

The race start and finish is at Crossroads Christian Church at 10800 Outer Lincoln Avenue.

Click here for more information on registration.

Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.