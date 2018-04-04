In the Community: Community One Restoration Run

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the upcoming Community One Restoration Run.

It is taking place on Saturday April 14th.

A timed 5K/10K event raises awareness and resources for housing restoration and neighborhood revitalization efforts in Evansville. This year’s presenting sponsor is First Bank.

The race start and finish is at Crossroads Christian Church at 10800 Outer Lincoln Avenue.

Click here for more information on registration.

