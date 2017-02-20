Community Coalition: Toyota

44News | Evansville, IN

44News This Morning Anchor Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community for our Community Coalition. This is where we focus on local businesses who want to help support local nonprofits and give back.

One of our partners Toyota joined us Monday morning to chat about its big $600 million investment into the community.

Toyota Corporate Communications Manager Karen Johnson also shares Toyota’s year-end philanthropy–focusing on various nonprofit. Key focus areas include STEM education, diversity and environment.

