44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Community Coalition. 44News has formed the coalition with local businesses who want to help support local nonprofits and give back.

One of those local businesses is Koch Enterprises.

Koch Enterprises Vice President of Human Resources Glen Muehlbauer and Jonathan Winzapfel, the Chancellor of Ivy Tech Southwest joins us to share details about the Skill Up program to get Hoosiers working.

Comments

comments