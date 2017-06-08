44News | Evansville, IN

In the Community: CMOE’s Way Late Play Date

June 8th, 2017 44News This Morning

The Children’s Museum of Evansville is holding its signature “grown-up fund raiser” on Friday, June 16th.

The Way Late Play Date is an opportunity for adults to experience the museum after hours and be a kid again! Those in attendance can enjoy an evening in cMoe’s outdoor “Playground,” dance in the streets, play team trivia with Smarty Pints Trivia, watch space-themed science shows with SABIC, sing at the top of your lungs and explore all of cMoe’s galleries. There will be juice boxes, cocktails and snacks.

The Way Late Play Date is Friday, June 16th from 6pm until 10pm at CMOE.

Tickets are $30 per person or $300 for a play group of eight.

All guest must be 21 or older.

Click here for more information.

