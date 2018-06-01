Community Clean Up Day in Evansville

Members of the Boys and Girls Club and One Main Financial teamed up this morning for the their Ninth Annual Community Clean Up Day.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke kicked off the event before nearly 200 members from both organizations split into groups to pick up the surrounding blocks of 700 Bellemeade Avenue. The group covered a one mile radius in total.

The Boys and Girls Club hope to develop better qualities through their members with services like this one.

After the clean up, members of One Main provided the participants free lunch for their hard work.

For more information on the Boys and Girls club, or if you’d like to donate to the organization, visit bgca.org

