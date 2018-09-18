Home Indiana Community Chimes In On Huntingburg Storm Water Drainage Issue September 18th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

Fresh off a trip to Indianapolis for a Climate Leadership Summit, Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner is armed with both information and a new toolkit.

The mayor says he learned a lot about how local governments should act as they face climate change. He is also now a member of the IU Environmental Resilience Institute Toolkit. This taps in Huntingburg to a global network of how different municipalities across the globe handle all aspects of flooding.

It’s a nice tool as Spinner and the rest of the city officials work to mitigate storm water drainage issues across the city. It’s a major problem, with three major flooding events during the last 18 months.

It’s become such a problem that city officials orders a stormwater drainage study back in April.

Commonwealth engineers say the study is in its preliminary stages. They did have a chance to fill in a big blank on Tuesday night, public input.

Around 70 people showed up for a special stormwater drainage meeting. This gave folks a chance to hear an update on the study before breaking out into one on one conversations with the engineers about how flooding affected their homes.

