In the Community: Chief Bolin Discusses VFW Shooting

Evansville police chief Billy Bolin joined us in studio to give details on a shooting that occurred at a VFW over the weekend.

EPD responded to the VFW post 1114 on Wabash Avenue after reports of a shooter Sunday night.

When police got there they say the suspect, John Burghardt, was already on the ground. Witnesses say Burghardt tried shooting multiple people, but only Paul Glover was hit.

Burghardt now faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

Chief Bolin explains what his department learned about what led up to this incident.

