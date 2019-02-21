In the Community: Chief Billy Bolin

We are going Inside the Community with the Evansville Police Department. Police Chief Billy Bolin joins us again in the studio to discuss protecting the community and Indiana’s Red Flag Laws.

Evansville will play host to another polarizing event this weekend as supporters and protesters gathered at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

Following the announcement of Drag Queen Story Hour, several protests, petitions, and heated discussions have taken place about whether it should be canceled.

Also, a recent arrest of an Evansville man sparked a discussion of Indiana’s Red Flag Laws which allows officers to confiscate guns without a warrant if they think a person is suffering from a mental health crisis.

This comes after 10 firearms and 240 rounds of ammunition were seized from an Evansville man’s home. Evansville police confronted Kenneth Haynie Jr. at his home after his family called police concerned about Haynie’s mental health.

When police arrived, they discovered Haynie had made false statements to police saying he had his wife tied up inside. Officers learned this was not the case.

Sargent Jason Cullum described this as a potential police ambush.

Haynie was later arrested by EPD Viper Unit as he was taking out the trash.

