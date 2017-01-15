Community Celebrates, Remembering & Honoring Dr. King

Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations are bringing people together in the tri-state. It was standing room only at Zion Missionary Baptist on Sunday as hundreds gathered for a special service recognizing Dr. King.

Faces at the church were filled with joy, remembering and honoring the work of the civil rights activist and leader. The NAACP of Owensboro, Kentucky hosted the presentation titled “Working on Common Ground”. People gathered in prayer and worship at the church. Audience members shouted in affirmation as Dr. King’s most famous “I Have A Dream” speech was read.

Pastor Rabon Turner with New Hope Baptist in Evansville delivered a message to the filled chapel speaking of Dr. King’s historical impact. Members with the NAACP say the Nation’s current climate is concerning but is another reason to remember Dr. King’s peaceful efforts in advancing civil rights, “You’ve got people killing people, you’ve got police shooting people, you’ve got people shooting police and Dr. King would not have wanted this. He wanted love for all, every American, all people, and not just some people. We’re going to have to learn to get along together and stop all this nonsense,” said Sam Byrd.

Just ahead of inauguration day, Owensboro NAACP says President-elect Trump and the new administration must be given a chance. Monday marks what would have been Dr. King’s 88th birthday. Several events are planned throughout the community commemorating Dr. King.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations & Events:

In Indiana:

9AM – Children’s Museum of Evansville hosting special story time learning about Dr. King and his historical impact as a civil rights leader

11AM – USI hosting annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Luncheon, sponsored by the USI Foundation and the USI Multicultural Center

11:30AM – University of Evansville hosting reenactment of the 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington (leaves from the Meeks Large Gym in Carson Center)

12:30-2PM – UE march returns to campus for the “No Hate in Our State Rally”

In Kentucky:

9AM – Brescia University hosting civil rights march starting at Owensboro High School auditorium (meet at 8:45AM)

10AM – Celebration/program in Taylor Lecture Hall at Brescia University, Keynote Speaker: Dion C. Jordan “Living the Dream”

10AM – Larry Carney Center, Madisonville, KY 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony. The Rev. M.L. Quarles will be the speaker.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments