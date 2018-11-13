Community Celebrates Learning Center’s 100 Years

St. Vincent Early Learning Center was established during World War I for working mothers who needed child care, even if they couldn’t afford it. Educators say they have been dedicated to the well-being of children for a century.

“Getting kids started on a pathway to success is really important, and here they learn those critical social-emotional skills and academic skills that will allow them to enter school prepared and ready to go,” says Executive Director of St. Vincent Early Learning Center, Kim Mulfinger.

The Ladies of Charity founded the early learning center on November 18, 1918.

“Wow, the daughters in 1918 had a great vision about the need for childcare in Evansville, and if you think about the, literally the generations of board members and staff members and volunteers who have contributed to the success of this one facility, it’s a pretty amazing story,” says Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The community gathered to celebrate St. Vincent Early Learning Center’s 100 years of service. The facility has seen multiple locations and names, but officials say they will continue to focus on child care and development, which is apparent in their plans.

“We have decided to redesign two of our outdoor playgrounds into natural outdoor learning classroom opportunities, allowing children to be in nature. So removal of a lot of our hard concrete surfaces, stagnant equipment and bring in a lot more opportunities for kids to interact with more natural environments,” says Mulfinger.

St. Vincent Early Learning Center is hoping to raise $150,000 to complete this project. They are $23,000 away from their goal. If you would like to donate you can visit their website https://www.stvincentearlylearningcenter.org.

Comments

comments