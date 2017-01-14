Community Celebrates Aleah Beckerle’s 20th Birthday

Missing for nearly six months, friends and family of Aleah Beckerle holding a special service on Saturday, gathering to celebrate her 20th birthday. Aleah’s story has touched so many people, dozens of friends, family and even volunteers who helped search to bring Aleah home, all gathered to pray. With no solid leads in the case Aleah’s family is asking for divine intervention to be guided to her location and to the truth.

Beckerle’s grandmother, Lydia LaRue told the full chapel this is the first time in 20 years Aleah has not been with her family for her birthday. Aleah’s sister’s lit 20 candles for her at Saint Lucas United Church of Christ, “I can’t believe she’s not here and I don’t know why she’s not here but she’s not, and it hurts really bad,” said Aleah’s mom, Cara Beckerle. Countless volunteers joined efforts searching to bring Aleah home over the summer. Many who searched, showed up to her birthday party, not losing hope, believing Aleah will return.

Evansville Police continue to investigate Beckerle’s disappearance. In September FBI agents executed a federal search warrant on a landfill in Pike County, joining the on-going investigation. Leads in the case turned up nothing. Cara Beckerle says her motherly instincts tell her Aleah is still out there, waiting to be found, “She has to be alive because she’s so innocent and perfect. I don’t even know why they took her in the first place but I just pray they didn’t do anything to her and I’m going to get her back.” The investigation is on-going, if you have any information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Aleah Beckerle contact police.

