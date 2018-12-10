Community Celebrates 200 Years and Abraham Lincoln’s Life

Spencer County is celebrating 200 years and are reminding everyone our 16th president was there at the very beginning.

Abraham Lincoln grew up in Spencer County and in honor of the county’s bicentennial, a life-sized sculpture of President Lincoln sitting on a bench was dedicated today.

The group Think Lincoln Inc. hosted a celebration for Abraham Lincoln’s life and Spencer County’s bicentennial. Even though he moved away when he was 21 years old, President Lincoln left his fingerprint on Spencer County.

“The families here are connected to the family of Abraham Lincoln. I’ve had the fortune of holding a mallet that Abraham Lincoln created and made here in Spencer County and left here in Spencer County to a family,” says Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. This is why it was fitting to make sure Abraham Lincoln himself was there to celebrate Spencer County’s 200th year.

Jack Kroeger, Spencer County Council Member, is the one who brought the “Lincoln On A Bench” sculpture to the county’s courthouse.

“The main reason we’ve done it is for our family and friends who have worked hard to make Spencer county what it is,” says Kroeger.

This way people can share a seat with President Lincoln like he is still in the tri-state, but Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch says in many ways he is.

“Abraham Lincoln embodied the same principles we do as Hoosiers. The fact that it takes hard work to get ahead. Abraham Lincoln believed in equality and opportunity. He also believed in personal responsibility, but readily accepted that we have the responsibility to help others who are less fortunate,” says Lt. Governor Crouch.

Some Spencer County residents say they want to make sure Abraham Lincoln’s legacy continues.

