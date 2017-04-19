Community to Celebrate Earth Day at the Franklin Street Bazaar
Earth Day is just around the corner and the community is coming together to celebrate. Franklin Street Bazaar has everything from yoga to music to food to free kids activities. This event is going on Saturday, April 22nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Early and online registration ends Friday, April 21st for the Color Me Fun Run 5K. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids under the age of 13 for early and online registration. Registration on race day is $30 for adults and $10 for kids under the age of 13.
The events for the Franklin Street Bazaar are listed below:
9 a.m. Color Me Fun Run 5K
10 a.m. Earth Day Yoga
10 a.m. Live Bluegrass Music
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Piranha Mobile Shredding
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free Kid’s Activities