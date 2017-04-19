Home Indiana Evansville Community to Celebrate Earth Day at the Franklin Street Bazaar April 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Earth Day is just around the corner and the community is coming together to celebrate. Franklin Street Bazaar has everything from yoga to music to food to free kids activities. This event is going on Saturday, April 22nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early and online registration ends Friday, April 21st for the Color Me Fun Run 5K. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids under the age of 13 for early and online registration. Registration on race day is $30 for adults and $10 for kids under the age of 13.

The events for the Franklin Street Bazaar are listed below:

9 a.m. Color Me Fun Run 5K

10 a.m. Earth Day Yoga

10 a.m. Live Bluegrass Music

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Piranha Mobile Shredding

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free Kid’s Activities





