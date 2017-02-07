Community Care: Viral Go

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care to focus on the “Viral Go: Be A Disease Detective.”

EVSC Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center and Southwest Indiana AHEC offer the one-week summer camp to explore disease outbreaks, basic epidemiology, disease tracking, integration of public health with medical care and the variety of careers in public health.

This year the camp runs from June 5th to June 9th.

For more information and to register click here.

Comments

comments