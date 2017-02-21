Community Care: Sexual Assault Training

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care to discuss sexual assault training developed to help better train nurses.

A SANE is a registered nurse who has received advanced education and training regarding sexual assault and forensic nursing. SANE-trained nurses must follow specific protocols in the care and examination of sexual assault victims to provide specialized health and forensic care to adult and adolescent patients. SANE complete a medicolegal examination, collect and preserve evidence, apply critical thinking skills and are considered expert witnesses in the judicial system.

The need for additional SANE nurses in Southwestern Indiana led to the connection with AHEC and USI to develop and offer the SANE training in 2016.

Over 40 nurses were trained in the first year, and there are currently 23 registered for this year’s course.

The next training is March 6th-10th on the USI campus. The USI program will award up to 42 contact hours to participants completing the five-day sane training.

