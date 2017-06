44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care for details on the upcoming St. Vincent Outdoor Behavioral Health Fair.

Director of Communication Education Heather Gogel explains the purpose of the health fair and what people can expect to see.

The first-ever St. Vincent Evansville Outdoor Behavioral Health Fair is happening on Saturday June 17th.

It is from 9:30 to 12:30pm in the front parking lot off Washington Avenue.

