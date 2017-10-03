Community Care: Mental Illness In the Church

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care to discuss mental illness in the church.

Dr. Danielle Williams and Pastor Larry A. Rascoe, Sr., share details about the mental health session.

It is called “Mental Illness in the Church: Exploring Depression and Addictions.”

It is happened on Saturday, October 7th from 9am – 1pm at Nazarene Baptist Church in Evansville.

The session is free, but you do need to RSVP by calling 812-424-7368 or clicking here.

