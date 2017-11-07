Community Care: Mental Health Training

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care where we partner with AHEC and CAPE to make sure you get needed information on community resources.

USI nursing students are a part of a group of students sharing information about youth mental health first aid. Students from the University of Southern Indiana will have stations set up at the EVPL to share with patrons the information regarding Youth Mental Health First Aid.

This was done to help health professional students to gain insight to signs, symptoms and warning signs for youth and adolescents experiencing mental health, signs symptoms and concerns and the language to help them until resources are identified or arrives

Presentations are scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th at 3PM, Wednesday November 15th at 2PM and Friday, November 17th at 2pm.

Comments

comments