44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care to discuss Mental Health First Aid.

USI Nursing students will be sharing mental health signs and symptoms with the public during two training sessions in April.

One session is Wednesday at North Park library from 10AM – 12PM.

Another training session will be held at Central Library on Friday April 13th from 2PM- 4PM.

For more details on mental health first aid click here.

Comments

comments