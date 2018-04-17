Community Care: Massages and Mammograms

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care for details on the upcoming Massages and Mammograms event.

It is a partnership with Deaconess and Ivy Tech to offer women massages and mammogram exams. This service is designed to ensure all women have access to an annual screening mammogram, regardless of ability to pay or travel to a breast imaging center.

The Deaconess Mobile Breast Center is the first mobile breast center in Southern Indiana to offer 3D mammography.

The Massages and Mammograms event is taking place on Monday, April 23rd from 8AM – 2PM at St. Mary’s Church on 613 Cherry Street in downtown Evansville.

For more information call 812-450-6266.

