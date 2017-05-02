Community Care: Infant Mortality Lunch and Learn

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care. This is a segment where we partner with health and social service organizations to make sure everyone can get the information and resources they need.

And there is an important Lunch and Learn event happening on Monday May 15th.

The topic is infant mortality rate.

The infant mortality Lunch and Learn is Monday May 15th, 12pm-2pm. It’s taking place at the Central Library’s Browning Room. RSVP or for questions contact RaShawnda Bond, CAPE Minority Health Coordinator, by phone at 812 492 3938 or email rbonds@capeevansville.org.

