44News Anchor Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community for Community Care with CAPE and AHEC.

Registered Nurse Karen Catlett shared details about the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program.

There are several informational classes that discuss understanding the human body, understanding the risk factors for diabetes, monitoring your body session and more.

For more information or to register for the classes you can call 812-492-3938.

