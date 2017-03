44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care.

Social Service organization CAPE is partnering with Deaconess Breast Services to spread awareness its Deaconess Mobile Breast Center.

The Mobile Breast Center will at CAPE on Thursday April 20th from 8am until 12pm.

CAPE is located at 401 S.E. Sixth Street.

For more information call 812-492-3938.

