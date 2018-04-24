44News | Evansville, IN

Community Care: The Blues Cafe

April 24th, 2018 44News This Morning

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Kerseclia Patterson to share details about the upcoming Blues Cafe.

This year’s topic is The Ex-Offender: Mental Health Concerns and Barriers to Success. The discussion will focus on life after incarceration and how it does not always start with a clean slate. Those in attendance will be able to engage with a panel of professionals about the collateral consequences that make recovery difficult for ex-offenders.

The Blues Cafe is Friday, April 27th from 12PM-3PM. It’s taking place at Zion Missionary Baptist Church on South Governor Street in Evansville.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information contact Kerseclia Patterson at 812-228-5048 or kpatterson@usi.edu.

To register for this event click here.

