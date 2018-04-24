Community Care: The Blues Cafe

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Kerseclia Patterson to share details about the upcoming Blues Cafe.

This year’s topic is The Ex-Offender: Mental Health Concerns and Barriers to Success. The discussion will focus on life after incarceration and how it does not always start with a clean slate. Those in attendance will be able to engage with a panel of professionals about the collateral consequences that make recovery difficult for ex-offenders.

The Blues Cafe is Friday, April 27th from 12PM-3PM. It’s taking place at Zion Missionary Baptist Church on South Governor Street in Evansville.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information contact Kerseclia Patterson at 812-228-5048 or kpatterson@usi.edu.

To register for this event click here.

