44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care for details on the 2018 Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative.

The event is taking place on Saturday, April 14th from 9AM – 3PM, at several barbershops in the Evansville area.

The effort includes free blood pressure, body mass and blood glucose screening.

This will also be long prostate health information and more.

For more information call 812-436-4927 or click here.

Comments

comments