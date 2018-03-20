Community Care: AIS Wellness Fair

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care to get details on the upcoming Wellness Fair.

The Wellness Fair is happening on Friday, April 6th from 10AM to 2PM.

It is taking place at the Academy of Innovative Studies on North First Avenue.

Special guests include the Health Department, CAPE, Deaconess, St. Vincent, Youth Resources and USI Student Groups.

Programs include free blood pressure screenings, hands on activities, grand prize drawings, vendor giveaways and free food.

