Community Calling For Solution At Woodland Parks Development

More than a thousand people signed a petition calling for a shut-down of Woodland Park apartments. On Monday that complex became the site of a death investigation after a maintenance worker found 18 year old Calab Luckett’s body.

Woodland Park is not new to police the development is a hot spot for crime, drugs and dumping. Residents and non-residents alike are asking for a solution. Jeremy Wakefield remembers a time when Woodland Park provided clean, safe housing. Wakefield says he grew up at the development more than 20 years ago and seeing its decline is disheartening. Wakefield decided to do something, authoring a petition addressed to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke calling for a shut-down of the complexes. The petition has brought both positive and negative feedback but it ultimately started a conversation long-due.

Mayor Winnekce says his office as well as Evansville Police are aware of the on-going issues at the development. According to the mayor, city government does not have authority to shut down the privately owned and operated business. Winnecke says the “Good Neighbor Ordinance” City Council passed under his administration could help as far as a solution and his office will be looking in to what can be done.

Wakefield and tenants agree, the people who are counting the money need to get involved and be held accountable. The apartment complex accepts residents enrolled in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly Section 8. Wakefield says the owner needs to be held accountable for collecting government money but not investing back into the properties.

Residents at the complex invited us inside to see first hand the deplorable conditions they are subject to. In one unit alone, black mold covered a wall, in the bathroom where the renter should be getting clean, bugs crawling over the shower and bathtub. Residents say these issues just scratch the surface of what is really going on. One man agreed to do an interview with 44News but did not want his face to be shown fearing the landlord would retaliate and evict him, “Somebody needs to come out here and do something, because this place is pathetic, it’s pathetic. The owner needs to come out here and walk around, see what’s going on.” 44News reached out to the owner as well as contacting management but both declined to comment.

Woodland Parks has been riddled with crime, in 2015 police responded to the murder of Deviante Gaines. Just last month, an early morning shooting left a man wounded in a stairway at one of the buildings, police eventually caught up with the shooter. Most recently, police have asked for the public’s help with any information that could lead to a suspect in the murder of Calab Luckett. All these issues coming from one housing development causing great concern in the community.

If you would like to sign the petition click here.

Took review the “Good Neighbor Ordinance” click here.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments