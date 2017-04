44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with details about the upcoming Butterfly Tea in Evansville.

The event benefits Pulmonary Fibrosis Partners. And the goal is to support regional patients, families and medical professionals in fighting Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The event is Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:30am – 1:30 pm at Deaconess Hospital Johnson Hall.

Tickets are $50 per a person.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit pulmonaryfibrosispartners.org.

Comments

comments