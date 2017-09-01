In the Community: Burdette Park BMX
44News This Morning Goes Inside the Community to find out everything we need to know about Burdette Park BMX and its upcoming 40th anniversary.
Burdette Park BMX is a fenced track facility. The track is located on the southwest corner of Burdette Park and adjacent to the campground area and near the Discovery Lodge.
On September 9th there is a celebration honoring the 40th anniversary of Burdette Park BMX.
The celebration starts at noon with a clinic from a pro, fun races and a bounce house. The main event will be the racing at 6pm with a 10,000.00 Pro-AM purse.