In the Community: Brim and Rim Event

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the 2018 Brim and Rim event in Evansville.

It is taking place on Wednesday, April 18th at the Tropicana Executive Conference Center.

The event is organized by Southwestern Friends of Mental Health.

The 2018 Brim and Rim event is a relaxing, fun-filled luncheon that includes guest speaker, Richard Coleman, who will share his journey of loss, recovery, and getting involved in the cause of suicide prevention to make a difference after losing three family members to suicide over the past 30 years. It also includes a silent and live auction, a gift card bidding frenzy and a 2018 commemorative souvenir, all while supporting mental health services in our communities.

Tickets are $50 and must be purchased by April 12th.

For more information call 812-436-4221.

