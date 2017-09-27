In the Community: Boy Scout Popcorn Sale

It is almost time for the Boy Scouts annual popcorn sales. Last year the Buffalo Trace Council sold $1.2 million in product.

Holy Rosary 5th grader Scout Dylan Barnett was the top seller in 2016. He sold $5,831 last fall.

The 2017 popcorn sale begins Saturday, September 30th and runs through Saturday, October 28th. And 73% of the sale proceeds stay local with the council and scout units. For most, this is their primary means for funding summer camps, weekend camps, pinewood derbies, and special high adventure trips.

For additional information, please contact the Eykamp Scout Center at 812-423-5246.

Buffalo Trace Council serves over 5,000 youth and families in a 15 county territory in Southwest Indiana and Southeast Illinois.

