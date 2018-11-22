Community Bonds Over A Free Thanksgiving Meal

The holidays can be a difficult time especially when you are not able to spend it with loved ones or if you don’t have the money to make a Thanksgiving meal.

The chefs from Sauced, Bokeh Lounge and the Dapper Pig saw a need and teamed up for the second year in a row to cook up something special for the Evansville community.

“I’d rather them feel good as well, and you know get a nice hot meal and have somebody else to sit down with for Thanksgiving and just have a nice time talking with the community,” says Scott Schymik, the owner of Sauced.

Some community members say this gathering was more than just a free Thanksgiving buffet.

“I noticed that there’s a few homeless people here and it’s getting the word out and letting people know that they are not alone at the holidays,” says Betty Kroll.

One volunteer says she is glad she found out about this event and she is thankful she chose to spend her Thanksgiving afternoon serving others.

“They are so excited and so humbled for just all of the work and all of the food that they can get to have today because they don’t have anyone. So that’s just an honor to see their facial expressions and get them excited for the holidays,” says volunteer, Janet McIntyre.

