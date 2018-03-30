In the Community: Big Roots Lavender Farm

Big Roots Lavender Farm is set to open near Hawesville, Kentucky this Spring. And 44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Erin Ramsey to here all about it.

Big Roots Lavender Farm opens on June 2nd.

The family farm promises to offer products and experiences that contribute to the well being of others. Lavender has many healing properties and uses. It is good for helping you sleep, reduce anxiety and keep insects away. Lavender is decorative and useful!

At Big Roots Lavender Farm, visitors are invited to come cut your own lavender, walk the labyrinth, sit with nature and enjoy healthy snacks.

The farm is also available for events like a staff retreat, a board strategic planning session or a girls day out in 2018.

Visit the their website, call 812-549-6216 or email admin@bigrootsfarm.com.

