In the Community: Big Man On Campus Competition

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Youth Resources for details on Thursday night’s Big Man On Campus.

Launched in 2010, Big Man On Campus is a male pageant competition and fundraiser planned by the high school members of Youth Resources’ Teen Advisory Council (TAC). The event features senior contestants from local schools who highlight their smarts, talent, charisma and school spirit through the show’s four segments.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Teen Advisory Council and its community service throughout the year.

The 2018 Big Man on Campus event is Thursday, April 26th at 6PM at North High School.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

Comments

comments