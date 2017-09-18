In the Community: Back Woods Ball

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for everything you need to know about the third annual Back Woods Ball.

It’s happening this weekend on Friday September 22nd at 7pm at the Big Independent Warehouse. This is a casual, entertaining night that is a benefit for Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. Live music, great food, bourbon tasting, and silent auction along with a few added surprises complete this great night.

Tickets are $45 and $50 at the door.

Tickets are available online at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, Moonlite Bar-B-Q, or at The Miller House.

