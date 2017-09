44News at Noon goes Inside the Community for details on the upcoming Dinner and Diversity Awards organized by the Evansville Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission.

It’s taking place at Tuesday October 3rd at 7pm at the Old National Events Plaza.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

Tickets are $35.

For more information call (812) 435-5770 or click here.

Comments

comments