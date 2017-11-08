In the Community: AKA’s Denim and Diamonds

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Locally, the ladies of the Zeta Zeta Omega Evansville Chapter do dozens of community service activities throughout the year. But at the end of every year, they let their hair down for a great cause!

The upcoming Denim and Diamonds: A Cultured Pearl Affair is taking place on Saturday November 18th at 7:30pm at the Holiday Inn Airport.

The event provides scholarships to needy local youth preparing to start college.

For more information you can contact (812) 484-4597.

