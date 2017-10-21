Home Kentucky Henderson Community Activists Discuss Racism at Justice Summit 3 October 21st, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Henderson, Kentucky

The Henderson County Justice Coalition and the local chapter of the NAACP team up to host the Justice Summit 3.

Community leaders and activists met at the Thelma B. Johnson Learning Center in Henderson to discuss ways to combat the racial divide.

People of all races and backgrounds hashed out the many issues facing our communities.

Many of the people at the event say they deal with racism and it comes in different forms.

“You can see racism in both it’s overt and covert forms every single day,” said Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America executive director LeDayne McLeese Polaski. “So we’re trying to learn how to be better at seeing it and better at acknowledging it and better at figuring out ways that together we can move beyond it.”

Finding ways to break the many forms of racism is the continued goal.

