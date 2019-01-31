In the Community: 2nd Annual Wingfest

Are you a fan of that spicy bit of chicken known as the wing? Then you’re gonna want to get tickets to this event.

The first wing fest was such a big hit, it’s coming back for seconds!

More than 14 restaurants and 40 different styles of wings will be at Wingfest as well as a mega wing eating competition, tailgate games, and fun for the entire family!

General admission is just $10, and kids under 12 get in free! The event kicks off at the Coliseum in Evansville on February 2nd.

Before Wingfest kicks off, we got a taste of what to expect in a wing eating competition here at the studio!

