Jasper Economic Development Common Receives Approval For New Project May 15th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Jasper Economic Development Commission was approved a recommendation from the common council to formally establish the area along South Newton street for the new project.

The area is near Los Bravos and the Jasper 8 cinemas to use for building “SERVUS!” of Jasper. That’s the same area where SERVUS! will build its new headquarters.

The three story building will also include a McAlisters Deli and Retails space while the third floor will be end apartments.

The common council will meet again this Wednesday to the plan final approval.

