Home Indiana Committee Gather For Indiana Permitless Carry Hearing October 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It was just a recommendation from a study committee on whether to allow Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. However, it was enough to draw protesters to the Statehouse Monday.

The panel recommended that it should be easier for Hoosiers to carry a handgun, and remove hurdles in the process. Those hurdles include the fees associated with four year and lifetime permits, along with fingerprint requirements.

Supporters say the recommendation does leave the door open for lawmakers to get rid of permit requirements. However, others like the group “Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense” say they count the recommendation as a victory.

“It can be very difficult, or kind of difficult for some,in particular depending on where you live to get your handgun license. So to the extent that it could be made easier, then maybe we should do that,” says State Senator Rodric Bray.

It is important to note that the recommendation is just that, and won’t have any particular impact on any bills introduced during the next legislative session.

Its also unclear whether any bill introduced would even have enough support to be passed.



Comments

comments