The Old National Bank Branch in Darmstadt is moving.

The new location is at Boonville-New Harmony Road and U.S. 41 after being at Darmstadt Road and Boonville-New Harmony Road since the early 1970s.

The bank is planning a brand new building at the site next to Schnucks and hopes to move in by late 2018.

Monday, the Site Review Committee gave ONB the approval for the new branch.

