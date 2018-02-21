Home Indiana Committee Approves Bill to End Lifetime Handgun License Fee February 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In response to recent school incidents, an Indiana Senate Panel advances a proposal to eliminate a lifetime handgun license fee. However, some Democrats are concerned about loosening gun laws after the recent Florida school shooting.

The bill sailed through the House but lawmakers say everything changed after the shooting in south Florida. Those handgun permit fees bring in money that’s used for training and mass shooting drills.

Law enforcement group say they’re concerned about losing that money and having to scale back their training.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favor of the bill seven to three.

