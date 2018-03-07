Home Indiana Commissioners Say No To Zoning In Gibson County March 7th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

After a months long battle over zoning ordinances in Gibson County, commissioners voted against zoning for the county.

The battle erupted after plans to zone two and a half interchanges along I-69 in Gibson County turned into zoning for the entire county.

Commissioners say they heard the public loud and clear. Multiple public comment meetings were packed with a vocal group of folks, banded under the “No Zoning in Gibson Co.” moniker. Gibson County resident Kenn Pagney says they were worried about their freedom being taken away, and some issues regarding how expensive it would become to live there.

Commissioner Stephen Bottoms says he still has plans to develop the two and a half interchanges along I-69.

Comments

comments